Stolen phone suspect crashes into police car, flees on foot in Murfreesboro before arrested

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man is facing multiple charges after stealing a man’s cell phone, hitting a police car, and leading investigators on a chase overnight in Murfreesboro.

According to Murfreesboro Police, the incident happened just after 1:30 a.m. Friday morning, when officers responded to meet a victim of an armed robbery at the McDonald’s on Old Fort Parkway near Thompson Lane. The victim told police that he was robbed at gunpoint of his cell phone as he walked on Thompson Lane between Circle K and Publix a short time earlier.

The victim reportedly ran to a nearby friend’s house and checked his phone location app. He also called officers to meet him at McDonald’s which was close to the phone’s current location according to the app. He gave officers a description of the suspect’s vehicle and noted the phone location app showed it was approaching McDonald’s.

Officers spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle and attempted to stop it. The suspect’s vehicle, however, struck a patrol car and fled on Thompson Lane towards Northwest Broad Street.

The suspect’s vehicle crashed on Thompson Lane near a BP gas station and the driver, later identified as 19-year-old Xavier Alvarez, fled the scene on foot, leaving his shoes and a handgun near the car. The search in the area of Northwest Broad Street and Thompson Lane until Alvarez was found at a nearby business asking for a ride.

Alvarez was found barefoot and scratched from running through nearby fields and was taken into custody. The robbery victim and the officer in the patrol car that Alvarez reportedly hit were not injured.

Alvarez was charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, evading arrest, possession of a weapon in the commission of a felony, simple drug possession, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Alvarez is being held at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department on $51,000 bond.