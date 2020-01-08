Stolen guitar found in Nashville creek returned to owner

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – What do you do when someone hands you their business card?

Katie Basden put the one she received from Kristen Ford in her guitar case and it was one of the best decisions she ever made.

“City workers were working checking a sewage line in a creek in Wedgewood Houston and they found a guitar in a creek with no identification except for my business card,” said Ford. “And they said we think it is your guitar.”

Ford said she was confused, but went to check things out. She didn’t recognize the guitar but decided to try to find out who it belonged to.

After calling police and a number of businesses she was able to track the guitar back to someone she knew.

“So I hit her up yesterday (Monday) and said hey did you lose your Taylor and I guess it got stolen back in September.”

After arranging a meeting in the nations, Ford returned the guitar to its rightful owner. The two even played a song together before parting ways.