Stolen car involved in crash on I-24 W

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A crash involving a stolen vehicle slowed down traffic on I-24 W near the Bell Road exit Wednesday.

Police told News 2 the car involved was taken from a robbery Tuesday night. Officers spotted the car and called for an aviation unit to avoid a pursuit. Before the aviation unit could arrive, the car fled.

Officials said officers were able to spike all four tires on the car. The car fled a short distance until it crash into the median on I-24 W.

According to police, two suspects were arrested, one of them being a K9 arrest.

No serious injuries were reported. The investigation into the robbery is ongoing.