Stocks sink, bonds soar on fears virus will stunt economy

(AP) — Stocks slumped on Wall Street and bond prices soared as fears spread that the widening virus outbreak will stunt the global economy as manufacturing and travel get choked off.
The S&P 500 fell 2.1%. The losses came a day after the market’s biggest drop in two years. Investors plowed money into low-risk U.S. government bonds, sending the yield on the 10-year Treasury note to a record low.
Mastercard and United Airlines joined a growing list of companies warning investors of the virus’ impact on their finances. Travel-related stocks took another drubbing, bringing the two-day loss for American Airlines to 16%.