Stock trading is halted for the fourth time this month as S&P 500 drops 7%

Michael Pistillo_251018

Specialist Michael Pistillo, left, works with traders at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016. Energy stocks are leading another sell-off on Wall Street as the price of oil continues to plunge. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK (AP) – NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks fell 7% on Wall Street and triggered another temporary halt to trading as fears spread that the coronavirus is causing a global recession.

The Dow has lost all its gains since President Donald Trump’s inauguration. The price of crude oil dropped more than 15% as traders anticipate a sharp pullback in demand for energy. Even prices for longer-term U.S. Treasurys, which are seen as some of the safest possible investments, fell as investors sold what they could to raise cash.

The sharp market swings came despite promises from Trump to prop up the U.S. economy with a package that could reach $1 trillion.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

