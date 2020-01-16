Still no motives, suspects months after Shelby Golf Course murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKNR) — Months have gone by and there are still no answers as to what happened the night 71-year-old George Carpenter was gunned down in East Nashville.

“He was murdered on September 15, and I have thought about it every day. Every day since this happened,” said Wayne Butler, friend of Carpenter.

According to police, two witnesses heard a gunshot and saw a black Sedan leave the parking lot. When officers arrived, they found George Carpenter dead. He had been shot in the chest and was pronounced dead on the scene.

“This whole thing is a mystery. It is just strange,” said Butler.

Police explained Carpenter had just left work at the golf course and was walking to his pickup truck when he was shot. No suspect information has been released.

“There has never been a clear motive that we have determined just yet,” said Lt. Josh Blaisdell with the Metro Nashville Police Department.”We believe this is a robbery gone wrong, but as stated we don’t have a clear motive.”

Anyone with information on the killing is urged to contact Nashville Crimestoppers at 615-74-CRIME.