Stewarts Lane shut down in Bordeaux after fiery crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A portion of Stewarts Lane in Bordeaux was shut down early Tuesday morning after an SUV rolled down an embankment and burst into flames.

The Nashville Fire Department responded around 3 a.m. to a vehicle fire at Ashland City Highway.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and said they do not believe anyone was still inside the SUV.

First responders closed down part of Stewarts Lane around Ashland City Highway, while they worked their investigation.

A tow truck arrived just after 4:30 a.m. to upright the vehicle, so the road could be reopened.

No additional information was immediately released.