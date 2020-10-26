Stewarts Creek High School temporarily closing due to COVID-19 concerns in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Stewarts Creek High School is temporarily closing due to COVID-19 concerns, according to a message from the Communications Director of Rutherford County Schools.

In the message, parents are told that the school is reporting a high number of students on quarantine, as well as several staff members. The message went on to say the following:

As such, we are planning to temporarily close the school and will move all students to distance learning beginning Tuesday. We don’t have an exact reopen date yet. Instead, we will monitor the number of students and employees on quarantine and will announce a reopening date for in-person students as soon as we have additional information. The school will also be thoroughly cleaned while closed. We know this is an inconvenience for some parents but we have no other options because of the circumstances. The school’s principal will follow-up with you about logistics concerning distance learning. Please bear with them as they roll out additional information. James Evans, Communications Director, Rutherford County Schools

