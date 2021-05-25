Stewarts Creek High School on lockdown after SRO receives tip of possible student with gun

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Rutherford County school is on lockdown after a resource officer received information about a possible student with a gun.

The Communications Director of Rutherford County Schools sent out a release stating that Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said Stewarts Creek High School is on lockdown but all students are safe and secure.

This happened after a school resource officer received information about a student possibly having a gun at the school. Within a short amount of time, two students were taken into custody and detained. The school remains on lockdown and the investigation is ongoing.

The school district is working with the sheriff’s office during the investigation and said they will keep parents informed as more information develops.

No other information was immediately released.