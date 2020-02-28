Stewart County man charged with aggravated child abuse

DOVER, Tenn. (WKRN) – Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations arrested charged a man who is accused of causing serious injuries to his three-year-old stepson.

According to authorities, TBI started investigating the boy’s assault and hospitalization on Thursday after an incident at the family’s Hidden Hollow Drive home in Dover.

Reports show that after developing information leading to 26-year-old Stephen Mitchell Woolman as the one responsible.

He is charged with one count of aggravated child abuse. He is booked into the Stewart County Jail and is being held without bond