Stewart County authorities reunite Cunningham couple with stolen pet, missing for 2 months

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Stewart County authorities reunited a dog with a couple in Cunningham after being stolen from their front yard the week before Thanksgiving.

Judy Arrington told News 2 it all started when she was browsing Facebook to purchase wood. That’s when she stumbled upon an advertisement for some for sale in Dover, Tennessee. She told the man selling the wood she was only comfortable doing so if she could see the product and exchange information. After that, the man delivered the wood to the Arrington’s home the week before Thanksgiving.

When he left, Arrington says her dog Cupcake was missing from her yard. Arrington and her husband searched the neighborhood but did not have any luck finding Cupcake.

“That is when we decided that maybe the guy took her.. that’s what got that started.”

Arrington said she decided to contact the police.

“We did have a police officer come out to our home and told them what happened. I was going to go to Dover and get my dog back.. but I was afraid you know, because if someone is going to steal your dog they might shoot you.”

About nine weeks went by, and no sign of Cupcake. That’s when the Arrington’s decided to take action.

“About three weeks ago we went to Dover and nobody was home. But my husband said he heard some dogs in the house barking. So.. he came back and said Judy I think Cupcake is in there.”

Arrington said they then went to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Department.

“We talked to Sheriff Frankie Gray and he said well, I’m going to drive out there right now and you just follow me and we will see what we can do.”

Arrington said they drove out to the home and nobody was there. So.. Sheriff Gray told Arrington he would send a deputy out to the home later that afternoon.

Deputy Lee Miller went to the home to investigate, but said the man claimed to not know anything about the dog. Miller left, but had a gut feeling something was not right. He went back to the home later and spoke to the suspect’s wife. This time, discovering a dog that appeared to be Cupcake.

Miller took a few photos and sent them to Arrington to confirm it was Cupcake. After confirming, Miller told Arrington to meet him halfway between Cunningham and Dover.

“She was ragged looking she needed a bath, I started shaking my phone was shaking, I couldn’t even show my husband the pictures because I was so nervous and so upset. I said it’s Cupcake. He said are you going to Dover? I said I’m going to Dover.”

Arrington remembers the exact moment she saw Cupcake for the first time in months.

“I said my gosh open the door. Cupcake was in a carrier, a cage. She was about to tear the door down. She is absolutely having a fit. I opened my jacket and put her in and tried to calm her down. Imp not sure if she was nervous or upset.”

Arrington said if she hadn’t been so cautious about making a purchase on Facebook, she might have never gotten Cupcake back.

“When I found the ad for the wood on Facebook I told him I didn’t like to buy things unless I saw it because we had some bad wood before. He said here’s my address and said you can come by and look at it whenever you want to– if not that’s fine too. That’s how I had his address.”

Arrington says it wasn’t an easy few months.

“I can’t tell you how many nights I’ve cried. I was just excited to get her back but I want other people to know and be aware of people they let come to their house. We have never had anything like this happen before, but strangers… It’s hard to trust people these days.”

Arrington says Cupcake lost some weight and she plans to take her to the vet this week to make sure she is in good health.

“If Lee had not had that gut feeling to go back, we might not have Cupcake back. I’m excited! I sent his mom a message… we are friends. I said I’ll love your son forever for bringing my baby back.”

The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office says charges are pending in the case.