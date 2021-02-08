Stewart County authorities arrest man hiding meth inside flashlight during traffic stop

DOVER, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man in Stewart County was arrested after deputies found drugs hidden in his vehicle, according to a release from the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened Sunday during a routine traffic stop. K-9 Deputy Shane Keatts pulled over Timothy Vann and after speaking with him felt there were drugs inside the vehicle.

Vann told Keatts he could search his truck and gave him consent. Deputy Keatts did not locate any drugs until he came across several flashlights in the vehicle. All of them worked except for one.

Keatts unscrewed the end of the flashlight and found about three grams of methamphetamine inside. Vann was then arrested.