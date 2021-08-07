Click here to watch trial proceedings from the News 2 app. This is a live, unedited feed from inside the courtroom. Viewer discretion is advised. The feed may be interrupted periodically.

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The sentencing phase of the trial for Steven Wiggins, the man found guilty in the murder of Dickson County Sergeant Daniel Baker, begins Saturday morning.

On Thursday, Wiggins was found guilty on 10 charges in the death of Sgt. Baker, including first-degree premeditated murder.

Jurors return to the Dickson County courtroom after having a day off on Friday.

Wiggins could now face the death penalty or life in prison. He is being held in the Dickson County Jail until sentencing is over, which could last anywhere between 3-4 days.

Sgt. Baker was killed on May 30, 2018, after responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle in Dickson County. Wiggins shot and killed Sgt. Baker, then put him back in his patrol car, and set it on fire.