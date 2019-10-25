Live Now
Stepson, stepfather charged in ashtray assault, Broadway attack

Mark Stevens and Douglas Cobey

Mark Stevens and Douglas Cobey (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man who was reportedly beaten in the head with an ashtray by his stepfather is then accused of assaulting a stranger outside of a Broadway business.

Metro police responded Thursday to a home on West Hamilton Street for a domestic disturbance. Officers said Mark Stevens had approached a neighbor and informed him that he needed help because his stepfather, Douglas Cobey, had beaten him over the head with a glass ashtray.

Upon further investigation, police determined that Cobey had intervened in an argument between Stevens and his mother. Officers said Cobey claimed his stepson suffered a head injury after hitting a bedframe, but Stevens told officers that his stepfather beat him in the head with an ashtray.

According to police, they located a glass ashtray on a dresser in Stevens’ bedroom, along with cigarette butts and ashes all over the place. Cobey was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Following the assault, an arrest warrant states Stevens went to Margaritaville on Broadway. While outside of the business, he reportedly walked up to a stranger and pushed him for no apparent reason, causing the man to fall and break his hand and finger.

Witnesses told officers Stevens was carrying a large sign that read “I was doing a lot better living with my mom and step dad then my step dad beat me with a glass ash tray.”

Stevens was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury.

