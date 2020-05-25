Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation holds virtual vigil on Memorial Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation is holding a virtual vigil on Memorial Day.

The event is being called ‘Light for Heroes’ and will start at 9 p.m. on Memorial Day.

The foundation posted to their Facebook page and said this event will honor the legacy of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their country by lighting a candle at home.

People can use the hashtag ‘LightforHeroes’ on social media to share their moments of honor with the foundation.

The Siller Family started the foundation in order to honor the memory of their brother, Stephen, a New York City firefighter (FDNY) who lost his life on September 11, 2001.