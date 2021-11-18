STEM Prep calls on TSSAA to suspend referee after parents claim racial slur was used during basketball game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- In a letter to the TSSAA, STEM Preparatory High School calls on the sports organization to permanently suspend a basketball referee after players claim a racial slur was said during a call.

The alleged incident happened Wednesday night during the STEM Prep versus Smyrna High School woman’s basketball game.

“I was sitting there. Did I hear exactly him saying what was said to her? No, but I know for sure it was not between two students. It was him and it was her,” explained Amanda Jamerson, who was in attendance.

Video of the game has now become a point of controversy. During the game, Jamerson explains from the beginning there were tense moments of “disrespect” and “unnecessary” behavior. Jamerson said it started when a player from Smyrna High School shoved one of STEM Prep’s players, and when the STEM Prep player pushed back That’s when officials called a technical foul. The call caused both the player to “exchange words” with the referee, according to statements provided by the TSSAA.

In a public Facebook post, STEM Prep posted a letter to the TSSAA, stating “this incredible offensive, raciest event underscores the institutional racism that exists within athletics,” and is urging for a “permanent suspension of this official.”

“The same drama that’s in the streets, that we work so hard to keep our children out of, and away from, is happening in the school system. That is crazy,” said Jamerson. “Oh, he definitely needs to be fired. The ref definitely needs to be fired.’

In a letter to the TSSAA from Billy Harris, Assistant Principal and Co-Athletic Director at Smyrna High School, he explains what he witnessed and heard from other administrators. In the letter, he says a fan started to “verbally harass{ing} the referee, alleging that her granddaughter claimed that one of the referees used the ‘N-Word’ towards her granddaughter.” Harris went on to say the principal was sitting right behind the fans, and says, “this never happened.”

TSSAA told News 2 in talking with administrators and witnesses from both teams there have been conflicting stories. Some stated the incident happened between two players. Some said the incident happened between a player and the official, and some said it didn’t happen at all.

“We were not overly aggressive. We just wanted answers, but their goal was to get y’all out the building, not to protect the students on either team, but STEM Prep was definitely not protected,” explained Jamerson.

The full statement from STEM Prep to TSSAA can be found below: