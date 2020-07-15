State will provide free face masks in Goodlettsville

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The State of Tennessee is providing free face masks at several locations this weekend, according to Councilman Zach Young of District 10.

This is only until supplies last and is set to begin Friday, July 17. Young said the masks may be picked up in person for immediate family members at the following City of Goodlettsville facilities.

Goodlettsville City Hall, 105 S. Main Street M-F 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Delmas Long Community Center, 200 Memorial Dr. M-Th 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Friday 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Goodlettsville Public Works, 215 Cartwright St, M-F 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Fire Department, 105 Long Hollow Pike, M-F 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Visitor’s Center, 705 Caldwell Drive, M-F 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

