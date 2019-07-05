State wants 17-year-old driver charged in Metro officer’s death to be tried as adult

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — State prosecutors want the 17-year-old accused of crashing into and killing Metro Officer John Anderson to be tried as an adult.

The attorney for Jayona Brown told News 2 he received a motion of transfer from the District Attorney’s Office Friday morning, which means prosecutors want to transfer the case to adult court.

The 17-year-old faces charges of vehicular homicide, evading arrest, driving on a suspended license, aggravated assault, and juvenile curfew violations.

Metro police said Brown was driving her aunt’s car around 3 a.m. Thursday when she ran through a flashing red light at Interstate Drive and Woodland Drive near Nissan Stadium. The car slammed into the driver’s side of Officer Anderson’s cruiser.

The 28-year-old officer, a four year veteran of the department, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said they were not aware of any overt signs of impairment at the scene, but Brown was blood tested and News 2 is waiting for those results.

It’s also unclear how fast Brown and Officer Anderson were driving at the time of the crash.

A hearing for Brown was scheduled for Friday afternoon, but was ultimately delayed. A status hearing has been set for Monday, at which time a date for Brown’s detention hearing will be determined.

