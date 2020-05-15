Tennessee releases updated long term care facility COVID-19 case numbers

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Friday the Tennessee Department of Health reported 171 new COVID-19 cases in long term care facilities and 21 additional deaths.

The state released these numbers as part of their weekly update.

Some notable jumps include 41 new cases and one death at Boulevard Terrace Health and Rehabilitation. Nashville Community Care & Rehabilitation at Bordeaux had 10 new cases. Trevecca Center for Rehabilitation and Healing LLC was up 5 cases and one death. Life Care Center of Athens was up one case and six deaths.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 10 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.