State filing shows over just over 400 Broadway employees laid off

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — When the music stopped on Broadway, so did the money—leaving hundreds of employees with an uncertain future.

This Ohio-based TC Restaurant Group filed a WARN notice with the state saying that 411 workers had been laid off, effective March 15.

The layoffs impact employees at the company’s other Broadway locations that include, Luke Bryan’s 32 Bridge Food and Drink, FGL House and Jason Aldean’s Kitchen and Rooftop bar.

Three weeks ago bars on Lower Broadway closed to comply with a Metro Public health order to fight the spread of COVID-19.

“A lot of us have filed for unemployment,” said Candace Kuykendall, a laid-off employee from Luke Bryan’s 32 Bridge Food and Drink.

Kuykendall said she had been working at the honky tonk for almost a year

“I’m a single mom, so it’s very tough for me and kind of scary because I don’t know what’s going to happen,” she said.

Kuykendall added that the company and has been supportive and she shared that country music star, Luke Bryan, even pitched in to help.

She said, “He actually gave us a thousand dollars which was amazing, he didn’t have to do that and we appreciate it so much. He didn’t make a big deal about it on social media either. It means a lot to so many of us.”

She continued saying, “but now, we have nothing coming in.”

The closures have also impacted contract workers like, Dalton Gray. Gray is a sound engineer for a production company that works at TC Restaurant Group’s Broadway operations, he’s also a musician

He said, “Not myself but a lot of people are feeling hopelessness and I hope people can find joy in the time we have.”

He added that he’s trying to be positive by spending time outdoors and calling loved ones. He said it hopes this time period teaches others about preparedness too.

Kuykendall said for her and so many others, this time is a period of uncertainty, “…because we have no idea when this is going to end and when we can get back to our normal lives.”

Both Gray and Kuykendall are waiting to hear the results for their unemployment filings. In the meantime, Kuykendall has had to find a new job.

TC Restaurant Group sent News 2 this statement:

Due to the recent outbreak of COVID-19 and the unforeseen and unprecedented circumstances that followed, TC Restaurant Group made the difficult decision to furlough employees. This decision was made in what we hope to be the best interest of the employees and the company. We are continuing to follow guidelines of city and health officials and we are anxious to welcome both our staff and our patrons back as soon as we are safely able to do so.

