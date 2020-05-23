State Department official reports an American was on plane that crashed in Pakistan Friday

(CNN) — A United States official said an American was on board the plane that crashed in Pakistan Friday.

The Pakistan International Airlines flight went down in Karachi.

The airline’s CEO said 99-passengers and crew members were on board.

At least 76 bodies have been recovered from the wreckage.

Investigators have not released any details about the now missing American.

A State Department official said they are working with their staff in Pakistan to monitor the situation.

