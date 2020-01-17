Titans fever among the issues this week on Tennessee’s Capitol Hill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – When a team from Tennessee gets one-step from the Super Bowl, it gets people talking–and there’s been plenty of talk about right at the top of state government.

“I am excited about it,” said Governor Bill Lee when asked about the unexpected playoff run by the NFL’s Titans.

He also had some cleanup to do after a press release sent out last week about the governor and First Lady Maria Lee attending the Ravens-Titans playoff game.

“I think the governor of Maryland mistakenly thought that because the first lady was from Maryland she might be a Ravens fan, but he was wrong,” chuckled Governor Lee. “She is a Redskins first originally, but she has become a Titans fan. In fact, when we sat in the box, I kind of had to hold her back when the Titans scored the first touchdown.

The governor said he would not be attending this week’s playoff game in Kansas City against the Chiefs.

Instead, Lee told reporters he would be duck hunting, but “back in time for kickoff.”

Around other parts of state government this week, references to the Titans playoff run could be heard as state lawmakers began the second half of their 111th General Assembly.

Some of it began with the basics.

“I want to remind everyone that they are playing this weekend for the AFC championship game,” said Rep. Scott Cepicky on the House floor.

“We’re are proud of our owner Amy Adams Strunk, team president Steve Underwood and coach Mike Vrabel,” added Rep. Bill Beck during the House announcements period.

Earlier during the House Republicans’ first caucus meeting of the year, Speaker Cameron Sexton began by asking “If anyone is going to Kansas City this weekend let me hitch a ride with you.”

He got no takers then and probably no one now since travel through Missouri has been treacherous Friday with ice and snow.