Rep. Bill Sanderson to resign Wednesday, citing growing business, spending time with family

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Representative Bill Sanderson told News 2 that he plans to resign on Wednesday, but says it has nothing to do with the “scandal” surrounding him in office.
The Republican lawmaker represents Dyer, Lake and parts of Obion County.
Sanderson told News 2’s CB Cotton he’s been thinking about his resignation for two months, saying the decision is due to his “exponentially growing business” and to spend more time with his family because he has a son-in-law with Stage 4 cancer.
Sanderson plans to resign following the Republican caucus vote to nominate a new speaker of the house.
