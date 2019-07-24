Rep. Bill Sanderson to resign Wednesday, citing growing business, spending time with family

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Representative Bill Sanderson told News 2 that he plans to resign on Wednesday, but says it has nothing to do with the “scandal” surrounding him in office.

The Republican lawmaker represents Dyer, Lake and parts of Obion County.

Sanderson told News 2’s CB Cotton he’s been thinking about his resignation for two months, saying the decision is due to his “exponentially growing business” and to spend more time with his family because he has a son-in-law with Stage 4 cancer.

Sanderson plans to resign following the Republican caucus vote to nominate a new speaker of the house.

.@tnhousegop @TNHouseReps member Rep. Sanderson confirmed in a phone call to me this afternoon that he does plan to resign after tomorrow’s special session. He says it has nothing to do with an ongoing “scandal” @WKRN — CB Cotton (@CB_Cotton) July 24, 2019

Rep. Sanderson went on to tell me that he is grateful for his time with the the @TNHouseReps

He says his decision centers around business and family.@WKRN — CB Cotton (@CB_Cotton) July 24, 2019

Rep. Sanderson tells me his son-in-law has stage four throat throat cancer and his business White Squire Winery, is growing “exponentially” @WKRN — CB Cotton (@CB_Cotton) July 24, 2019

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.