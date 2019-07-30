President may temporarily need Ambassador Hagerty more in Japan than running for U.S. Senate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – So, when is President Donald Trump’s pick for U.S. Senate in Tennessee actually declaring his candidacy?

It remains a tricky question if your current job involves Japan, the Korean peninsula and China.

President Trump’s tweet supporting Ambassador Bill Hagerty sent earlier this month cleared away most of the Republicans thinking of running for Tennessee’s open U.S. Senate seat in 2020, so what’s been the holdup in not hearing from Hagerty?

“I think Bill has properly put finishing the job right as opposed to finishing it rushed just to get home for political purposes,” said conservative commentator Steve Gill.

From the state department on down to conservative commentator Gill–who knows Hagerty well and speaks to him frequently–the ambassador was said to be in the process of resigning from his Japan post shortly after Mr. Trump’s tweet, but then life and his present job got in the way.

“Reportedly, he’s been a point person and heavily engaged about what’s going on in Japan, but also in North Korea, the China trade and even friction with Japan and Korea,” added Gill. “So, there is a lot on the platter for him to unravel and at the end–still in the process of handling those things.

Gill went on to say, “There are indications he was literally asked to try and finish up some of the things… You have North Korea starting to lob missiles around again, you have the China trade negotiations at a very critical point and I don’t think most people know how involved he has been in those issues in addition to guiding things through in Japan.”

Still, it remains a guess as to when Bill Hagerty comes back to Tennessee to declare himself as a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate.

Until he officially resigns from the state department, federal law bars Ambassador Hagerty from talking about his senate run–even though the president has tweeted about it.