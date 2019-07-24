House GOP meet to pick Speaker Casada’s replacement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Ahead of the House Republican Caucus’ planned meeting to vote on Speaker Glen Casada’s replacement, House Democrats are holding a news conference to discuss the state of the GOP.

Speaker Casada’s decision to step down comes after racist and sexist text messages surfaced between he and his former chief of staff. At least a half-dozen people have expressed interest in taking over the speakership.

The meeting to decide Speaker Casada’s replacement is expected to be open to the media but closed to the general public. Whoever is selected will likely be confirmed during a special session set for August 23.

Meanwhile, Democrats are holding a news conference to talk about what is calls a “culture of corruption” with the Republican party.

