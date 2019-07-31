Healing part of job for next TN House Republican Caucus Chair

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The fallout from the scandal surrounding soon-to-resign Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada leaves a key leadership position open with some new responsibility.

The House Republican Party Caucus Chair spearheads the party’s all-important fundraising, but there will be another role as well – healing.

Cameron Sexton is soon vacating his position as the House Republican Caucus Chair after becoming the presumptive speaker in a vote of the chambers GOP members last week.

Those same members choose his successor on August 22.

In alphabetical order, those who want to succeed Sexton include, Representatives Michael Curcio, Jeremy Faison and Jerry Sexton, who is no relation to the presumptive speaker.

Faison, who is best known for bills legalizing medical marijuana, declared his intentions first.

“Even though we have done a good job at finding some solutions this year, we have been clouded with all kind of controversy,” Faison told News 2 last week. “I feel I am the guy who can pull us together–the glue to pull us together.”

Current Speaker Casada resigns Friday in the midst of several allegations including the admission of sexist texts.

House Judiciary Committee Chair Curcio said healing is a role for the new Republican caucus chair.

“Absolutely I do. The caucus has got to know that leadership has its back and members of membership have got to that we are working together as a team,” Curcio told News 2 Wednesday.

East Tennessee Republican Jerry Sexton also has also indicated interest in being House caucus chair.

He made national headlines three years ago as the sponsor of a bill vetoed by Governor Bill Haslam making the Bible the state book of Tennessee.

Republican Leader William Lamberth said Jerry Sexton has told him personally and sent letters to other GOP members of his interest in the caucus chair.