Start times set for Predators vs Hurricanes Game 5, 6

Tennessee Titans NFL football offensive lineman Taylor Lewan celebrates after a goal by the Nashville Predators during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series between the Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It took 71 extra minutes of hockey to do it, but the Nashville Predators have evened up their first-round series with the Carolina Hurricanes, 2-2.

The back-to-back double overtime victories guarantee this series extends to Game 6 at least.

The NHL announced the official start times for Game 5 and Game 6.

Game 5 will begin at 7 p.m. CST in Raleigh, NC on Tuesday. Game 6 in Nashville will begin at 8:30 p.m. CST on Thursday.

Thursday’s game will officially be the latest game so far in this series. The Preds and Canes have met at 7 p.m., 7 p.m., 6 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. for the first four games.