Starbucks to require face masks in stores starting July 15

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Starbucks stores will soon require face masks inside all stores, according to company officials.

The coffee giant will implement this mandate starting July 15.

Starbucks released the following statement:

To ensure the health and safety of our communities, facial coverings are required in all stores starting July 15. Wearing facial coverings in public spaces is one of the simplest and most effective things we can do to take care of one another.

