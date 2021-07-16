Stabbing victim located at South Nashville gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a stabbing victim showed up at a South Nashville gas station Thursday night.

Officers responded just before 9:30 p.m. to a Citgo on Nolensville Pike near Elysian Fields Road, where a man with at least one stab wound had called for help.

The man was transported to a Nashville hospital for treatment, according to investigators.

The extent of the man’s injuries was not immediately known.

Police have not said where the stabbing happened or if a suspect has been identified.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.