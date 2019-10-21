Man found stabbed to death outside South Nashville gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was found stabbed to death Monday morning outside of a gas station in South Nashville.

Officers responded around 7 a.m. to the Mapco on East Thompson Lane and Murfreesboro Pike where they located a man deceased with at least one stab wound.

The gas station was blocked off by crime scene tape as police worked their investigation.

No other details were immediately released.

