NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A homeless person was stabbed outside of the Music City Center.

According to police, two homeless individuals got into an altercation when one pulled out a knife and stabbed the other several times in different parts of his body.

According to reports the victim has serious injuries and is being transported to the hospital.

According to police,the suspect is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

