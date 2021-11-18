Stabbing at Nashville home; 1 hospitalized

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police have opened an investigation after a stabbing that happened at a home north of Nashville early Thursday morning.

Police responded to the call around 12:15 a.m. at a home located at on Westchester Drive. Officials have described the incident as a domestic dispute.

According to authorities who were on-scene, two people were arguing at the home prior to the stabbing.

One person was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center. Police said their injuries sustained were not serious.