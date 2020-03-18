1  of  42
St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon postponed until further notice amid COVID-19 pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon is officially postponed amid the coronavirus(COVID-19) pandemic.

Officials made the decision as a precaution for the health and safety of the community, runners and volunteers. The marathon was originally scheduled for April 25th-26th, 2020. The new 2020 event date, which is currently being finalized with local officials, will be communicated as soon as possible.

According to officials, participants that are registered for the event will receive an email in the coming days with further details.

