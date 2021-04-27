St Jude announces $11.5 billion investment over next six years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is investing more than $11.5 billion over the next six years to expand their research and patient treatment opportunities.

Said to be the largest strategic expansion in the Memphis hospital’s 60-year history, the project includes the construction of a $500 million outpatient clinic and doctor’s office along with a $110 million housing facility for patients and their families.

The majority of the project is being funded by donors and will not require the hospital to take on any debt.

“We’re committing substantial resources to broaden scientific understanding, raise survival rates, improve quality of life, and connect researchers worldwide in the quest to find cures and save children with cancer and other deadly diseases,” said James R. Downing, M.D., St. Jude president and CEO.

The hospital will also be hiring 1,400 employees.

More details on St. Jude’s plan can be found here.