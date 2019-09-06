Springfield police looking for missing pregnant woman

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) — Springfield police are looking for a missing woman who is seven and a half months pregnant.

Sheonda Nicole Uhls, 24, has been missing since Sep. 4. She was last seen by her father at 2 a.m. at a home on 1st Avenue in Springfield.

Sheonda was last seen wearing black leggings and a pink-green camouflage hat. She stands five feet, five inches tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds. She has blue eyes and shoulder-length hair that was recently dyed blonde.

Police said she is seven and a half months pregnant and may possibly be in a vulnerable state. He father has tried to contact her several times on her cell phone and hasn’t been able to reach her.

If you see Sheonda, contact police.