Springfield police K-9 Axel dies at age 5

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Springfield police K-9 Axel has died at the age of five, the department announced Wednesday night.

In a statement, the Springfield Police Department said Axel had experienced a blockage that caused internal damage.

He passed away on Aug. 19.

“He is more than a dog, he is family. I have spent more time with him than my own wife and kids lately. He will be missed,” K-9 Axel’s handler, Officer Tyler Edwards said.

The police department added, “We are forever grateful for your service to the citizens of the City of Springfield.”