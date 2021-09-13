Springfield police investigate deadly stabbing, 1 arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Springfield police are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened over the weekend.

According to a release from police, 55-year-old Timothy Shannon, of Springfield, was killed after being stabbed several times. Officers were called to the scene in the 1000 block of Brooklyn Drive around 11 p.m. on Saturday after receiving a report of a possible stabbing.

Police say detectives arrested 53-year-old Shirley Young, of Springfield, inside the residence. Young was charged with criminal homicide in connection to Shannon’s death.

She was taken into custody by Springfield officers and booked into the Robertson County Detention Facility on a $500,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.