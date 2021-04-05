Springfield Police Department unveils new body cams

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Springfield Police Department unveiled new body-worn cameras to document interactions between citizens and officers.

According to a press release, all officers on patrol operations will wear the cameras while interacting with the public and answering calls of service during their shifts.

“The implementation of the Watchguard body-worn cameras helps improve visual and audio evidence collected by recording from the officers’ point of view,” said Police Chief Jason Head. “By adding body-worn cameras, the Springfield Police Department seeks to strengthen public confidence in our officers and increase safety. Both can be accomplished with accountability and performance.”

These cameras will be used in addition to the in-car video cameras that are already inside patrol vehicles with the Springfield Police Department.