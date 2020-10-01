Springfield neighbors react to murder-suicide investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) — A quiet, farm community is shaken after officials say a murder-suicide left three people dead. Investigators say the son left a note, then killed his father and stepmother before himself.

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call concerning a possible gunshot wound around 1 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators found 51-year-old Joseph Scott Green dead in the back yard with a gun nearby. They suspect his death was a suicide. His step-mother, 74-year-old Sherry Green, and father, 74-year-old Joseph Matthew Green, were found inside the home with gunshot wounds.

Neighbor Kendra Dozier tells News 2 she has heard yelling from the house before, but she never thought it would escalate to murder.

“I’ve known him my whole life, he was a sweet old man, Mr. Joe. And then his wife, I knew her too, I used to help her feed the calves when the moms wouldn’t feed them,” Dozier explained, adding that their son had been living with them for a few years.

“He was the sweetest man I ever met in my life. He did seem kind of odd, but he was so nice, so sweet, he always waved at you,” Dozier said.

Tuesday afternoon, Dozier’s husband saw Joseph Scott Green, or “Scotty,” swinging out back with his head in his hands. Her husband was mowing the lawn when she says Scotty’s nephew came running over.

“He’s like, ‘Hey can you help me find my grandparents?’ He’s just screaming,” she explained. “He’s like no I saw him this morning, then you look across over there and you see a body laying in the grass.”

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that Joseph Scott Green shot and killed his father and stepmother before taking his own life, adding that a note left behind referenced “domestic family issue.”

“About two, three months, ago they started arguing, I was just outside minding my business, they were just yelling at each other and cussing, calling each other this that and the other,” Dozier recalled.

Several neighbors said they wish they would’ve been able to help.

“I don’t understand why people have to kill the whole family,” Ronnie Fesperman said. “I’m sure that this time of year with all we’ve got going on, there’s probably going to be a lot more if there haven’t been already. There’s all kinds of help out there if you just reach out.”

If you or a family member is in need of someone to talk to, you can call 1-800-SUICIDE or text The Crisis Hotline, free of charge, by texting “HOME” to 741741.