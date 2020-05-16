Springfield Heights assisted living residents and employees test positive for COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

SPRINGFIELD,Tenn.(WKRN) – Residents and employees at Springfield Heights test positive for COVID-19.

According to reports, 13 residents have tested positive or are presumed positive based on symptoms and pending retest results. Five employees also tested positive. Americare tested all residents and employees on Wednesday, May 13th after receiving its first positive test result on a resident who admitted to the hospital.

Springfield Heights is preparing to care in place for all positive testing residents.

The relocation process has started for separating positive and negative testing residents to different halls of the facility. The residents that tested positive are on droplet isolation protocols in their room. Employees who tested positive will remain off work.

All residents have received daily wellness checks since March 13th and are being checked every 4 hours each day. All staff is permitted to wear an N95 mask while in the building and gloves while in resident rooms.