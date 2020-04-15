1  of  3
Springfield Government asks residents to ‘conserve’ following water main break

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Government of Springfield is asking residents to conserve water following a water main break.

Officials said a large water main broke on Tuesday. Now, the city is asking customers to conserve water through April 18.

The water system is operating, but officials said crews are still working to bring the system to full capacity.

They are asking people to refrain from the following:

  • Watering of the Lawn/Grass
  • Washing of Cars
  • Any other unnecessary/extra water usage in your home/businesses

You can report any water leaks by calling 615-382-1600.

