Spring semester registration starts for Williamson County students

WILLIAMSON CO., Tenn. (WKRN) — Williamson County parent, Amanda Jones, echoes the sentiment of so many parents across the country. “We’re all in this together, and we all want to get past it.”

Until that time comes, parents must decide now how their children will learn come Spring 2021. News 2 sat down with the WCS Communications Director, Carol Birdsong, who explained the only families exempt from registering are traditional students, already on campus, who plan to stay there.

“Everyone else needs to complete that registration form. When you go into your child’s Skyward account, you’ll see the information,” explained Birdsong.

For the fall semester, 6,700 students enrolled in the WCS online program. “That’s 3 1/2 times the enrollment of our largest high school,” said Birdsong.

With such a large volume learning online, the district needs time to shift teachers as needed come January. Which means, parents can’t change their minds said Birdsong. “It’s a firm commitment for the second semester and really that’s because of staffing.”

The district is no longer using the previously announced metric to determine a switch to remote learning. “The metric served it’s purpose. It got us back to school, and now we really don’t think we need it anymore.”

Instead, Williamson County Schools relies on the health department for information and to notify families of covid exposure. Information released today by the Tennessee Department of Health shows a majority of school aged children effected by covid, across the state, are between the ages of 14-18.

Currently Independence, Page, and Summit High Schools have transitioned to remote learning as a large number of students, and some staff, were quarantined. They will return to campus Oct. 13th. As far as deadlines, parents will have until Oct. 14th to register.