Spring Hill seeing uptick in overdose calls

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — News 2 has documented the surge in heroin and fentanyl overdoses in big cities like Nashville.

But the same problems that affect the big city are also being felt in small town America. Spring Hill is only 35 miles from Nashville, but drugs know no boundaries.

According to police, so far this year Spring Hill has seen 14 drug overdoses. That’s five more than the city saw at this time last year.

Spring Hill Police respond to one of those calls on March 30, where a 25-year-old man reportedly overdosed.

When officers arrived, the man had no life signs. Because Spring Hill Police now carry Narcan and they are trained in CPR, first responders quickly gave the man two doses of Narcan which brought him back.

Bodycam shows the man sit up suddenly, gurgling, taking a breath.

The young man is disoriented as Williamson County EMS and Spring Hill firefighters reassure him that he is okay.

A female EMS worker says, “Hey honey, slow down, you are okay.”

Once the patient was revived, Spring Hill officers inspected the home, finding uncapped syringes and what officers say is a powdered drug, most likely crushed pills.

On bodycam you hear the two investigators talking to another person in the room.

Officer: “We are not here to judge anybody, okay? We understand that people go through tough times. And it is a difficult situation for everyone, alright? We just want to make sure that we can do our part to best get…there is a lot of bad heroin going around right now. There’s a lot of fentanyl out on the streets, and this is happening all the time. So, we are doing our part to make sure this doesn’t happen anymore. When we got here, he was coded out.”

Second Officer: “That means he was basically dead. One of these days, we are not going to be quick enough to get here, and he ain’t going to make it.”

According to police, in the first 3 months of 2021, Spring Hill Police tell News 2 that the city is seeing an uptick in overdose calls.

Det. Mike Foster says, “Year to date, we’ve had five more OD calls than we did last year. The main culprit is going to be heroin. All of our officers are equipped with Narcan which is used to revive people who have abused opioids.”

According to investigators, of the fourteen overdoses, there has been one death. Investigators say in all of 2020, Spring Hill had 23 overdose calls.