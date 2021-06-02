Spring Hill Police warn of scammer asking for donations via phone

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – Spring Hill Police are warning the public of a scammer seeking donations for their department.

The news came in a tweet from Spring Hill Police. Investigators say the scammer is calling asking for donations for SHPD or local police.

Police issued a reminder they do not solicit donations by phone. They advise anyone who receives this call to never give the scammer money, gift cards or any other information.

No other information was immediately released.