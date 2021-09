SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Springfield Police worked Monday evening to recover a vehicle submerged in water during flash flooding in Maury County.

Police assisted with the water rescue near Cleburne Road and Petty Lane near Carters Creek.

We are assisting with a water rescue in the area of Cleburne Rd and Petty Ln. Please choose an alternate route due to high waters. pic.twitter.com/z6aDHQdsGZ — Spring Hill Police (@SHPDTN) September 20, 2021

Thankfully, occupants were able to get out of the vehicle before it became submerged.

Spring Hill Police have asked drivers to find an alternate route to avoid high floodwaters.