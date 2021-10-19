Spring Hill Police searching for missing 11-year-old

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Spring Hill Police Department is asking for the public to be on the lookout for a missing child.

Officers are in the area of Countess Lane looking for a missing 11-year-old named Hayden.

Hayden was last seen wearing a yellow Naruto hoodie and gray sweat pants. He is 90 pounds and four feet tall.

Police are working to confirm if Hayden was on his school bus or not.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911 or (931) 486-2632.