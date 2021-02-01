Spring Hill police search for child rape suspect

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – Spring Hill Police are searching for a child rape suspect.

According to a release from Spring Hill PD, 60-year-old Brian Dawson Smith is wanted on the following charges: rape of a child, especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Police say his last known locations are in West and Middle Tennessee. They do not know what vehicle he is currently driving but there is a $1,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

You can send tips to Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.