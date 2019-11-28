Spring Hill police increasing neighborhood patrols to deter package theft

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Thanksgiving holiday marks the official start to the “season of giving”, though, for criminals, it can be a time for greed.

Surveillance videos of porch pirates are coming into the News 2 newsroom and one police agency is increasing patrols to stop the illegal behavior.

This week, the Spring Hill Police Department released a new surveillance video from the Spring Hill Place subdivision. The video shows a person walking up to the front porch, scoping out a package and then stealing it.

Officer Ty Hadley from the Department explained how the criminal activity usually takes place,

“They’ll drive by, make a loop, wait until everything looks clear – and as soon as they find their opportunity, they’ll get out of the car, run right up, grab it [the package] and back in the car within 10 to 15 seconds.”

Hadley added that thefts happen after people follow Amazon trucks on their delivery routes.

A spokesperson for Amazon told News 2 that they’ve tried to create secure delivery options like locker service, smart locks, and pick-up appointments.

For those who rely on traditional methods, Hadley said vigilance is crucial,

“Our greatest asset is citizens paying attention, having doorbell cameras, it is helping us solve so many crimes.”