Spring Hill police identify man who gave child $100; case of mistaken address

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities have figured out why an unidentified man gave a child $100 at a Spring Hill home last weekend.

The incident happened on Sunday around 1:20 p.m. at a residence in the Benevento East neighborhood.

Investigators said two small children under the age of ten went to the front porch of a home to see if a friend was there. When their friend answered the door, an unidentified man asked the child if her mother was home, according to Spring Hill Police.

The child informed the man that her mother was home and she was not able to come to the door. The man then handed the child a $100 dollar bill and told her to give it to her mother, according to police.

In an update provided to News 2 on Wednesday, Detectives said the unidentified man in question simply had the wrong address. He apparently had some work done and went to the wrong home to pay for said work. Detectives said he handed the money to the wrong family.

No other information was immediately released.