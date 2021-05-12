Spring Hill police confiscate stolen handgun after traffic stop

Trend Britton

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — A stolen gun. Narcotics packaged for resale. A foot chase through dense woods. These are the elements Spring Hill Police Department recently encountered after pulling over a suspect with a warrant.

It happened around Hughes Street on April 29. When officers approached the car, they reported smelling the strong odor of marijuana.

Officer Thomas Gray’s bodycam was recording when he interacted with the driver, 33-year-old Trend D. Britton.

Officer Gray: No marijuana?

Britton: CBD. No marijuana.

Later in the stop, you can hear Officer Gray ask Britton if has any warrants.

Officer Gray: Any warrants or anything?

Britton: No.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department, Britton does have a warrant. It is for failure to appear on simple possession drug charges out of Franklin.

The officer asked Britton if he had a weapon. The Spring Hill man said, “No, I ain’t got no weapons, man.”

Officer Gray asked Britton to step away from the car. Britton was animated, loud, and moved to the driver’s door reaching inside.

Officer Gray demanded that he step away from the car.

Officer Gray: You are not going back in the car.

Britton stepped away from the vehicle, then ran towards the woods.

“The officer confronted him at the door, got him out of the car, one of the safety things officers have to worry about on a daily basis,” said Lieutenant Justin Whitwell with Spring Hill Police, “When we get them out of the car, we don’t want them back in the car. If someone reaches back into the car like this guy, it’s a bad sign for the police officer.”

Police chased the wanted man through thick woods.

While the manhunt was ongoing, officers back at the stopped vehicle found a bag with a stolen Glock 9mm handgun. The gun was loaded. Police reported the gun is stolen from Columbia.

After tense minutes in the woods, officers emerge with the wanted man.

“It was a great job by the officers. Luckily, we got this gun off the street, and it was not used to hurt anyone else,” said Lt. Whitwell.

In addition to the stolen gun, police found ten individually packaged bags of marijuana.

Britton was charged with several crimes including evading, manufacture, selling and delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony, and possession of a stolen handgun.

Britton was transported to Williamson County Jail where he bonded out. He is due back in Maury County Court on June 2.